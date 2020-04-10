Nokia 4.2: Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

- Advertisement -

It appears like HMD International is getting on track with Android 10 upgrades. The Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2.2, also Nokia 3.2 lately got upgraded to Android 10 and its Nokia 4.2’s turn. At a tweet, HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas declared the Nokia 4.2 is currently getting the Android ten upgrade together with the Android safety patch for March 2020. Along with Android 10, the Nokia 4.2 has presently featured like dark style, smart answer, Family Link, and granular controls for both solitude and alarms.

Much like the way HMD Global rolled out Android 10 for Nokia 3.2, the Nokia 4.2 can also be getting the upgrade in batches and waves. The Android 10 upgrade is currently rolling out into the very first wave nations that include Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France (except Orange FR), Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, USA, Yemen.

HMD Global has stated that 10 percent of Nokia 4.2 units at the above markets are already getting Android 10 upgrade, 50 percent will get it done April 12, and 100 percent of components will be dealt with by April 14. The next wave states will be declared through the Nokia telephone community forum. The Nokia 3.2 Android 10 upgrade is also being rolled out in precisely the same method. India is one of the first wave nations in the circumstances.

The Nokia 4.2 premiered in India a year ago in May following its worldwide debut at last year’s MWC in February. The smartphone includes a 5.71-inch HD+ screen with a characteristic ratio of 19:9 along with a notch on top. The Nokia 4.2 is powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is enlarged via microSD card. The smartphone also packs a set up of a detector along with a sensor. To get selfies, the Nokia 4.2 comes with an 8-megapixel camera to the front. A 3000mAh battery fuels that the Nokia 4.2.