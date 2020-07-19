Home Movies NO TIME TO DIE: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement dates, Story plot...
NO TIME TO DIE: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement dates, Story plot expected and everything you need to know

By- Rida Samreen
RELEASE DATE:

The wait for the next James Bond movie No time to die will be a bit shorter than expected. It has now been shifted forward and will release five days sooner than expected in the United States. No Time to Die’s release date is now November 20 in the US. No Time to Die was originally expected to be out this past April, but it was among the many movies to have their release dates moved back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRAILER:

The trailer of this movie has been released. Click on the link below to watch it.

CAST:

The official James Bond Twitter account gifted us with some new images from No Time To Die in mid-June. We got a closer look at the MI6 gang, M (Ralph Fiennes), Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), and Bill Tanner (Rory Kinnear), presumably looking at something extremely important. And a slightly narked Q (Ben Whishaw), with a very natty new jumper. Maybe they’re looking at the same thing. He’s sorted his hair out too the bird’s nest has been replaced by an extremely sensibly combed job. Billie Eilish will be singing the title track of this movie. Click on the link below to hear it.

MORE INFORMATION:

This is so far the longest James Bond movie titled No Time To Die will exactly two hours and 43 minutes of the screening. No Time To Die was the first major film to change its release schedule because of fears about coronavirus and may set a pattern which other production and distribution companies will follow. No Time To Die and Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is reportedly taking the lead on it. Then there’s this reverse shot of Bond with his old CIA pal Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) in a club, presumably the one in Jamaica which we’ve seen pretty extensively in the trailers so far.

 

Love Alarm Season 2: Here's Some Details You Should Know - Release Date And Story
Fargo Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More
Rida Samreen
