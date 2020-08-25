No Time to Die 2 : Still facing delays in the release !!

- Advertisement -

No Time to Die 2 Release date

The first theatrical release to reshedule in face of COVID 19 is ‘No Time To Die ‘. As 25th installment in man 007 series. It’s a part of an extraordinary franchise that’s survive nearly 60 years . With seven leading men as James Bond . Someday presuming the pandemic permits it. There will be a 28 th Bond title , with an eight leading men.

But currently ‘ No Time to Die ‘ slated for 20 November. This year July also witnessed unconfirm speculations that even the fall date may be unduly optimistic. The little assurance that American theaters will have resumed normal operations. And China also looks daunting with its announcement that until furthure notice all thetrical releases must be less than 2 hours long.

As our source information , makers are not in favour of furthure delays. However the choice entirely not depend on them . COVID 19 is equally responsible for this decision. But be optimistic and hope for soon return.