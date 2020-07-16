NO GUNS LIFE SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement, Story plot and much more!!

- Advertisement -

NO GUNS S‘No Guns Life’ is pretty much of a retro-futuristic cyberpunk anime that has everything from violence to aesthetic standpoint. The anime has some dark and gritty backgrounds with stark contrasting colors in its palette. The character designs here play a key role since you don’t usually get to see characters with revolvers as their heads.

RELEASE DATE:

‘No Guns Life’ Season 1 premiered on October 10, 2019 and with a total of 12 episodes, it ended on December 27, 2019. Season 2 was initially set up to release in April 2020, but now has been delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak and its new release date has not been announced yet.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on season 2 at all. Stay tuned on moscoop for latest information.

STORY PLOT:

‘No Guns Life” centers around an ex-soldier named Juuzou Inui who is now one of the “Extended”. The Extended are basically war soldiers who were turned into cyborgs and when their job in the war was done, they were all discharged.

Juuzou has absolutely no memories of his past and walks around with a gun on his head. Succumbing to his meaningless existence, he just gets by with life by working as a Resolver. Soon, the two of them set out on a quest to save the man’s son but this mission won’t come to them so easily since almost everyone, from street mafias to megacorporations, is hunting down the young boy. And not to mention, they’ll also have to face a special agent who knows exactly how to deal with cyborgs of their kind. On the run from the Security Bureau, a fellow Extended shows up at his office one day and tells him about his son who has been kidnapped. He desperately asks Juzi for help who unanimously says yes to his plea for help.