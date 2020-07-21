No Guns Life Season 2: Episode 1 Release Date, Preview, And Spoilers

No guns Life is an anime based on the manga of the same name. Tasuku Karasuma is the writer and illustrator of this manga. The anime premiered on October 10, 2019, and has been ongoing ever since. The first season ran for 24 episodes. Since then fans of the anime all over the world have been patiently waiting for Season 2 to come out.

No Guns Life season 2 ❣️ can’t wait for April 9th to get here pic.twitter.com/z5vqCXFtGs — 💓 your favorite anime Auntie 💓 (@blackgirlsanime) March 20, 2020

No Guns Life Season 2 Release Date

The producers scheduled the release date of Season 2 of this anime for April 2020. However, due to the recent crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date got delayed. The second season of the anime will now come out on 10 July 2019 at 1:28 AM JST. New episodes will be released every Friday.

The following article may contain spoilers so please proceed with caution. Do not read it if you don’t want to spoil the show for yourself before it gets premiered.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 1 Preview

An official trailer has been released of Episode 1 of the new season. It is available on Youtube for the audience to catch up with. You can click on the following link to get a glimpse of what the new season has in store for the fans.

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The main plot of the anime concerns the Extended who are humans transformed into cyborgs in the coming future. A lot of these cyborgs were military soldiers. After the end of the Great War, they resorted to crime to survive. The protagonist is Juzo Inui who is an Extended mercenary. He has taken it upon himself to solve the problems caused by the other Extended cyborgs.

Juzo’s life changes when a treacherous Extended asks him to protect a young boy named Tetsuro Arahabaki. The latest season goes into more detail about Juzo’s past and his quest to protect the boy.

Episode 1 of Season 2 begins with Juzo Inui, an amnesiac ex-soldier who is trying to find out who turned him into a cyborg and erased his memories. After the war cyborg soldier known as Extended were discharged and Juzo is one of them. They transformed his body and replaced his head with a giant gun. He has lost all his memory. He is desperate to find out who replaced his head and for what reason.

Cast Analysis

In the present Inui is a private detective who haunts the dark streets of the city as a Resolver of cases regarding the Extended. However, he is unable to fire shots from his head-turned-gun and needs someone to help him. His head gun is extremely powerful and fires a large beam that can kill even the strongest Extended.

Juzo is a believer in the philosophy that everyone should deal with their problems without depending on others. He is also a chain smoker and Tanegashima is his preferred cigarette brand. After the Great War, two major changes came into effect. One is the great shadow of the Berhuren Corporation. The other is the energy of the people who went through the physical procedure of Extension.

Tetsuro Arahabaki is the son of the CEO of the Berhuren Corp, Soichiro Arahabaki. He was a lab rat for experiments and they implanted a device named Harmony in his throat. It gives him the power to control Extended bodies from a distance. He is immobile as the tendons in his arms, legs and the vocal cord has been damaged.