No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Story And All Updates

No Game No Life season is one of the best anime on the market. The first season of the show ended in the same season too and was aired in 2014. But there have been no reports of this season 2 by now.

No Game No Life is based on a novel series that includes the same name as the anime. The anime revolves around the story of Shiro and Sora. Shiro and sora are step-siblings and are famous by their name The Blank. They both form an undefeated gaming duo. 1 day they’re challenged by the God of their gambling world to a game of Chess.

They conquer the God of gaming and are teleported to a different world. Another world is all about games. They have to play games to establish themselves better in the new world. They start their journey and they become the God of their gaming world. This is the reason the anime is known as No Game No Life.

Release and no Game No Life Story date to the Season.

The first season of the anime covered the 3 volumes of the publication series’ story. When Sora and Shiro are attracted to the new world, they must play games like ChessChess, rock paper scissors, Othello, etc. to become the God of the gaming world. From the new world, everyone has to follow ten principles.

The ending of this season comes with an immense battle between the Blank and Izuna. The match is lost by Izuna. This marks the end of season 1 No Game No Life. In the end, the Shrine Priestess which summons the Old Zeus is confronted by Sora. And the credits roll.

There are six volumes left in the publication series. There will be a season of the anime. However, no leaks or hint are indicating any kind of release dates or escapes. Fans continue to be excited to find any leak of No Game No Life series about season two.