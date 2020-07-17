No Game No Life Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What To Expect

- Advertisement -

No Game No Life is an anime series based on the light novel and manga of the same name by Yu Kamiya. The series originally ran for a timespan of three months. It premiered on April 9, 2014 and ended on June 25, 2014. It ran for a total of 12 episodes. This is a beloved series amongst anime weebs all over the world and they are eagerly waiting for a second season to this visually charge anime series.

No Game No Life Season 2 Release Date

Since the first season ended on a cliffhanger, fans are enthusiastic about the show being revived for a Season 2. But as of now there has been no official news from the creators of this anime. Also we do not know if the show is even going to get renewed for a second season. Although we do expect that the show will get renewed for a second season in 2021.

No Game No Life Season 2 Cast

Since there has been no official news of a Season 2 of the show, we can’t say for sure how much of the original cast will remain. But we do hope that the main characters voiced by their respective seiyus or voice-overs will return if the show is indeed revived. The main character in the show include Sora and Shiro, Stephanie Dola, Jibril, Warbeast and many others.

No Game No Life Season 2 Plot

We do not know the plot of Season 2 of the show as of now. However the previous season ended on a cliffhanger. Hence, this gives us an idea of what the plot might be but we can’t say for sure. It might try to continue where it left off in the Season 1.

The main plot revolves around Sora and his younger step sister Shiro who are hikkikomoris which is a Japanese term for shut-ins. They create this fake identity of Blank who present themselves as an unidentified group of gamers. They win a game of chess against the god of game who challenges them. Following this win, they are invited by the god of game to join Dashboard which is a world where crime is forbidden. All conflicts in this world are settled through games. Sora and Shiro take it upon themselves to preserve their identity as undefeated gamers and conquer the species in that world. They also aim to overthrow the god of game.

No Game No Life Trailer

A trailer for Season 2 of the anime does not exist because it has not been officially declared for renewal yet.

What to expect if there is a Season 2 to No Game No Life?

The previous season ended on a cliffhanger and we do not get to see the full aftermath of Sora and Shiro’s desire to conquer the world of Dashboard. If the series gets renewed for a Season 2 we will probably be able to see the brother and sister pair fighting it out with the other species of Dashboard. We may also get to know whether they were successful in challenging and defeating Teto who is the god of games.

However, the light novel series thoroughly deals with this and fans may check those out if they do not want to wait long enough for Season 2 to be announced.