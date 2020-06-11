No game no life Season 2: Plot, release date, new update and Strong Story Here

- Advertisement -

No game no life is inspired from a light novel series of the same name. The anime is one of the most popular since Season one and fans have been wondering about season two. Season two is officially confirmed now. This Japanese series is originally written by Yu Kamiya. There are a total of 10 light novels in the franchise and Season was inspired by Volume 1-3. The series is seriously highly appreciated by fans and also scored high ratings with 7.9 out of 10 in IMDb. Season one was released in 2014. No game no life Season one has a total of 12 episodes. No game no life also has its official merchandise with nearly 500 goodies and has been a huge success and the products include shirts, tapestry, mugs, and more.

The plot of Season 2:

The plot is about the duo of Sora and Shiro fighting against the God of games to get the throne. The series is all about science and technology. We get to see how the duo can face threats and challenges. The plot is very intriguing and the fans love how the story travels. They even end in a virtual world where they have to fight back to the real world

In Season 2, we will get to experience more of Sora and Shiro’s adventure. The plot is not revealed by the director yet. But we can expect that the plot will be much more interesting.

The cast of Season 2:

We are most likely to see Yōko Hikasa, Yukari Tamura, Kara Greenberg, Amelia Fischer, Ai Kayano, Scott Gibbs, Yuka Iguchi, Mamiko Noto, and Sara Ornelas. The team has not confirmed anything yet.

Release date and trailer:

There is no official confirmation about the release date of the show. We can also see that the series can take up a lot of money to make. It’s been six years so the fans are very much excited about the show.

There is no trailer available for now.

Season one is available on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.