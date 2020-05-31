Home TV Show No game no life Season 2 is finally here: Plot details, Release...
TV Show

No game no life Season 2 is finally here: Plot details, Release date and everything you need to know

By- Sundari P.M
No game no life is a Japanese light novel series created by Yū Kamiya. This is one of the top-notch anime series. All the anime lovers would know about this amazing series. Season 1 was released in 2014 and has 12 episodes. Season one was published by the Media factory. The series was pure excellence for the well-developed plot and intriguing characters. MadHouse Studio worked on the visuals and characters and truly the works were highly appreciable. No game no life also has merch with about 500 goods. It is to be considered that the movie sequel also was a huge success and had a great profit. So, of course, everyone wants to know about the arrival of Season 2.

Anime is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and also Crunchyroll.

Here is everything we have got!

The plot of No game No life Season 2:

Season 1 revolves around human gamers who are fighting against the God of Games and is trying to get his throne. The first season was based on the 1-3 volumes of the novel. Season 1 was a huge hit and also got great ratings and positive reviews. So it is sure that Season 2 will also be entertaining and thrilling. Season 2 might continue from the 4th volume of the light novel.

In Season 2 we are more likely to see Ai Kayano, Yoko Hikasa, Yuka Iguchi, Scott Gibbs, Yukari Tamura, Mamiko Noto. But there is no official announcement about the plot or the storyline.

The cast of Season 2:

Yōko Hikasa, Kara Greenberg, Ai Kayano, Scott Gibbs, Yuka Iguchi, Yukari Tamura, Amelia Fischer, Sara Ornelas, and Mamiko Noto will be in Season 2.

Release date and trailer:

After Season 1, there was also a sequel movie that premiered in 2018. Since then fans are waiting for the announcement of Season 2. Season 2 has been confirmed now. We can expect the series by 2021 which is not yet confirmed.

Sundari P.M

