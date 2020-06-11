Home TV Show Netflix’s Original Black Mirror Season 6 – Here’s everything About This Series
Netflix's Original Black Mirror Season 6 – Here's everything About This Series

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Everyone is excited about the Black Mirror’s Season 6. One of the most popular and talked Netflix series nowadays, based on Science Fiction and Fantasy. Charlie Brooker released its first season in 2011 from then onwards it was a great success. Now the world is waiting for season 6 of this brilliant fiction. Here are some popular questions rising of Black Mirror season 6.

When will season 6 be released?

Charlie Brooker has not answered this question yet, but the lovers of this show may have to wait till the end of this year, or you may have to wait till the issue of COVID-19 gets resolved or cool down. The dates have always been unpredictable since previous seasons.

What is the cast of season 6?

The creators have not entirely disclosed the cast, but there are rumours that season 5 faces are coming back 

  • Miley Cyrus
  • Antony Mackie
  • Alex Lawther
  • John Hamm
  • Andrew Scott.

What will be the Plot?

The series will be an anthology, which means the storyline will be different for each episode. Creators added that this season will be independent of the fifth season. Since the previous season is based on Science fiction and fantasy so this season will also follow the same convention but narration of this season will work on different lines which are making it more interesting for followers. So it is hard to predict what season 6 will entail.

Is the trailer out yet?

No. As of now, the trailer is not out yet. As soon as the trailer is out, you will get the news. We will provide you with this information. So that you don’t miss anything.

Tejeshwani Singh

