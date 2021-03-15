Netflix Has Formally Renewed Its Castlevania Lively Collection For A 3rd Season. Season 3 Might Be The Shows Longest Yet

Castlevania has grown to become out to be the shining mild of online game adaptations. While the history of horrific online game movies and TV suggests is long and regrettable, Castlevania proved that it is able to be achieved. You can correctly (and faithfully) adapt an online game into every other medium without sacrificing what made the tale and the characters inside the first location.

The streaming service didn’t waste any time renewing the collection for a 2d, eight-episode season, which dropped in Oct. 2018. While it hadn’t been confirmed via Netflix, information that there would be a Castlevania season three changed into first discovered that June by Richard Armitage, the actor who voices predominant protagonist Trevor Belmont.

“We’re approximate to document a 3rd,” Armitage advised Digital Spy in an interview. “The second season hasn’t been aired but, however, we’re about to do a third.”

Here’s the whole thing we recognize approximately the new season up to now:

Castlevania Season 3 Release Date

Castlevania season three will hit Netflix on Thursday, March five. The official launch date assertion arrived with this first poster.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

Richard Armitage (Trevor), Graham McTavish (Dracula), Alejandra Reynoso (Sypha), and Ade McCormack (voice of Isaac) are all expected to go back for the third season. No information on new castings simply yet.

Castlevania Season 3 Story

Netflix hasn’t shared any details on what fans need to count on from Castlevania season 3, despite the fact that we’re pretty positive the new season will proceed without Dracula as its foremost antagonist. In the huge war of season 2, Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard had been capable of set their differences apart to defeat Dracula before the Count should break Wallachia together with his military.

Trailer:

At the quit of season 2 noticed Trevor and Alucard parting approaches after their adventure, however, it sounds like these two, and we count on Sypha, will be part of forces another time to forestall a new risk. Our money is on treacherous Carmilla, who is accumulating her very own navy to take over the sector and fill the void left in the back of by using the Count.