Netflix Has Cancelled The TV Thriller ‘Messiah Season 2’ After just One Season.

Messiah season 2 premiere date: When will you watch Messiah season 2? Season one premiered on January 1, 2020, but even though the show finds a new home, production on All That’s Going On Right Now has been halted across the board, so we don’t expect season two to debut until January 2021.

Netflix has canceled the TV thriller Messiah after just one season.

One of the most recent series to be banished to the TV cemetery was Messiah, a thriller about a CIA officer investigating a mysterious man believed to be the Second Coming of Christ by his followers.

The show will not be renewed for a second season, according to Netflix.

Wil Traval, who portrays Will Mathers in the American thriller series, announced the news on Instagram:

“Today is a really sad day,” he said. “The second season of the messiah will not be released, according to Netflix. I’d like to express my gratitude to all of the fans for their continued love and support. Things would have turned out better if things had gone differently.”

Despite the fact that Netflix would not report the true reasons for cancellations, ‘Messiah’ was most likely canceled due to production issues.

Reporters from Hollywood report “company didn’t feel confident about making another season of the show, which features an international cast and was shot in multiple countries, given the current state of the world as it faces the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a source.

That’s what there is to it! Season 2 of ‘Messiah’ has unfortunately been canceled. Although claims of religious insensitivity could have led to the show’s cancellation, it’s also been suggested that the current coronavirus pandemic has made foreign shooting schedules even more difficult to manage – which may have been a major factor in Netflix’s decision not to renew.

The narrative is a work of fiction, according to the writers and production team behind ‘Messiah.’ “Messiah is a work of fiction,” a Netflix representative told Deadline in a tweet. It isn’t based on a single person, statistic, or religion.

The issue with canceling Messiah at this time is that none of these questions will be answered. The show’s first season felt like a set-up for a hopefully more exciting second season, but that will never happen.