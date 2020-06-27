NCIS SEASON 17: Fox Air date, Trailer, Announcement dates, Story plot, Cast and much more click here!

At the top of our must-see list is the NCIS series. It has now been reviewed for season 17. It will air on Fox.

FOX AIR DATE:

CBS has graciously revealed that Gibbs and gang will return on Tuesday, September 24, at 8 p.m. EST.

TRAILER:

Gibbs and Ziva look particularly rough as they run from a woman who’s apparently after both of them, while the rest of the group tries to grapple with the news that she’s alive, which is easier for some than others.

CAST:

Mark is set to come back as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The main cast will also include Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and Emily Wickersham will be back as Torres, McGee, and Bishop, respectively. Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover are also returning as Kasie and Palmer, making this Diona’s second run.

STORY PLOT:

When investigating the death of a formerly imprisoned Naval officer, Kasie has to fight tooth-and-nail when the prime suspect is her childhood friend. While investigating a Marine’s murder, the NCIS team uncovers a labyrinth of live-streaming spy cameras hidden in the rooms of a Virginia motel.