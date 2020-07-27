Narogami Season 3 : Release date, expected plot and what going to happen in this anime!

Narogami is a action comedy anime from a Japanese manga series. It’s season three is due from a very long time with second season completed in December 2015. Second season of this anime has a total of thirteen episodes. But after several delays and alternations in production fans are eager to know whether they will get the next installment.

Narogami Season 3 Release date

Unfortunately, till now season three do not have any official release date. But as the popularity of the show is high we are sure soon season three will get a green light. The ongoing Corona pandemic can also a blame for it’s return.

Expected plot for Season 3

The Narogami is a adaptation from manga comic of same name. Season one has 1-3 volumes and season two has 4-9 volumes. So expectations are season three will have 10 th volume and so on. Last season of the show also ends in a cliffhanger and many unanswered questions. So we are hoping for season three to answer them. In previous season we witness Ebisu killed and reincarnating back to child and forgetting his past. Finale , Yato mourns for losing Ebisu.