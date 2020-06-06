Home TV Show MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 4: Release date, Cast, Trailer and all official...
MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 4: Release date, Cast, Trailer and all official updates

By- Rida Samreen
RELEASE DATE:

Season 4 of My Hero Academia has been confirmed to drop in Japan on October 12. Anime streaming services like Funimation and Crunchyroll have yet to officially announce if this season will be simuldubbed alongside the Japanese release.

TRAILER:

CAST:

The main cast of season 4 will include Kaori Nazuka, the Japanese voice actor of Toru Hagakure will appear alongside English voice actors David Matranga (Shoto Todoroki), Patrick Seitz (Endeavor) and Ricco Fajardo (Mirio Togata).

STORY PLOT:

Nomu is by far one of the strongest creatures the heroes have ever come across because it is bio-engineered, has many quirks, and also possesses quick regenerative abilities. The reason why Endeavor is not able to kill it is that the creature’s regenerative abilities completely surpass the rate of destruction caused by Endeavor’s fiery attacks.

In the end, with the help of Hawks’ feathers, he acquires enough speed to send the Nomu soaring up in the sky and uses Plus Ultra Prominence Burn to finally burn off the insides of the beast, completely shutting off its ability to regenerate. With this, a blazing figure falls to the ground and when the smoke around it clears out, Endeavor can be seen standing with his fist raised up.

What do you think will happen in season 4? Let us know in the comments section down below.

