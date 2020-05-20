My Hero Academia Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

My Hero Academia has gained immense popularity in recent years as an action and adventure fuelled shonen anime. It began airing on April 3, 2016. Season 3 ran till September 29, 2018. Since then otakus all around the world have been anticipating the release of Season 4. It finally began airing in 2019.

About the Series

My Hero Academia or Boku no Hiro Akademia is an anime based on the popular superhero manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. The manga started featuring in the Weekly Shonen Jump on July 7, 2014, and has been running since then.

Kenji Nagasaki has directed the anime.

It narrates the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers. He is in a world dominated by the Quirks, but he dreams of becoming a hero, nonetheless. The story follows his jot over to achieve this goal. Follow up the anime for more!

My Hero Academia Season 4 – Release Date

Season 4 got released on October 12, 2019, and ran for six months finally ending on April 4, 2020.

Bones produced the series. Kenji Nagasaki directed following the story from the second half of the 14th volume to the first few chapters of the 21st volume of the original manga.

The first episode of Season 4 premiered on October 12 on you.

My Hero Academia Season 4 – Cast

Season 4 features the same group of serious or voiceovers from the previous seasons. Daiki Yamashita as the voice of the main protagonist, Midoriya. The seiyuu do a damn good job of portraying the characters. Their emotions almost making them seem realistic and captivating the audience in the world of the Quirks.

My Hero Academia Season 4 – Plot

This season mainly deals with the most important arc of the series, the “Shie Hassakai Arc”. The main villain in this season is Overhaul and his mighty team of assassins whose main agenda is to erase the Quirks. Will the Quirks be able to overcome the hurdles and save their world from Overhaul? Watch the new episodes to find out!

My Hero Academia Season 4 – Trailer

Here is a Youtube link to the action-packed trailer of Season 4



My Hero Academia is an excellent example of modern shonen anime. It has a tight plot and pumped-up characters who take on an emotion-fuelled journey to save society and its heroes. Fans and lovers of anime should give this beautiful series a go. Decide for themselves whether they want to opt for something else or witness the end with the heroes.