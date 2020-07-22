My Hero Academia Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know!!

My Hero Academia has gained immense popularity in recent years as an action and adventure fuelled shonen anime which began airing on April 3, 2016. Season 3 ran till 29th September 2018 and since then otakus all around the world have been anticipating the release of Season 4, which finally began airing in 2019.

About the Series

My Hero Academia or Boku no Hiro Akademia is an anime based on the popular superhero manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. The manga started featuring in the Weekly Shonen Jump on July 7, 2014, and has been running since then.

It narrates the story of IzukuMidoriya, a boy born without superpowers in a world dominated by the Quirks, but he dreams of becoming a hero nonetheless. The story follows his journey in order to achieve this goal. Follow up the anime for more!

My Hero Academia Season 4 – Release Date

Season 4 was released on October 12 2019 and ran for a stretch of six months finally ending on April 4, 2020.

The series is produced by Bones and directed by Kenji Nagasaki following the story from the second half of the 14th volume to the first few chapters of the 21st volume of the original manga.

The first episode of Season 4 premiered on October 12 on ytv.

My Hero Academia Season 4 – Cast

Season 4 features the same group of seiyus or voiceovers from the previous seasons. Daiki Yamashita as the voice of the main protagonist, Midoriya. The seiyus do a damn good job of portraying the characters.Their emotions almost making them seem realistic and captivating the audience in the world of the Quirks.

My Hero Academia Season 4 – Plot

This season mainly deals with the most important arc of the series, the “ShieHassakai Arc”. The main villain in this season is Overhaul and his powerful team of assassins. Their main agenda is to erase the Quirks. Will the Quirks be able to overcome the hurdles and save their world from Overhaul? Watch the new episodes to find out!

My Hero Academia Season 4 – Trailer

Here is a Youtube link to the action-packed trailer of Season 4

My Hero Academia is a great example of modern shonen anime with a tight plot. It has pumped-up characters who take on an emotion-fuelled journey to save society and its heroes. Fans and lovers of anime are urged to give this beautiful series a go. Decide for yourself whether they want to opt for something else or witness the end with the heroes.