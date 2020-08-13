My Hero Academia Season 4 – Being Quirkless isn’t Special

- Advertisement -

Imagine a world full of superpowers, where most people aspire to be heroes. In such a dreamland, Deku is dying to become a hero one day and save people with a smile. But unlike other stories and heroes, Deku doesn’t have special abilities or even a tragic background story. He’s just the guy-next-door hero, but his ambitions never faltered. And the road to becoming a hero continues.

Release date of My Hero Academia Season 4

This shounen (primarily aimed at a young male audience) anime series was first released on 3rd April 2016, and it took the anime industry by storm. All the teenagers out there went bananas over this epic series as this Anime was a replica of what they’ve dreamt about a ‘Hero’ life. Till now, four seasons have released with 25 episodes each. The second season came on 1st April in 2017, next season came the following year on 7th April and the 4th season was aired on 12th October in 2019. All the seasons and episodes were widely appreciated and loved.

Casts of My Hero Academia Season 4

Daiki Yamashita is in the role of Midoriya Izuku (Deku). And his ‘Kachhan’ Bakugo was played by Nobuhiko Okamoto, and the No. 1 hero, and Deku’s idol, was played by Kenta Miyake. Other casts include Yûki Kaji as Shouto Todoroki, and Tetsu Inada played his father Endeavour. Aizawa sensei was played by Junichi Suwabe, Kaito Ishikawa, as Tenya Lida. Ochaco Urakara was played by Ayane Sakura, Koki Uchiyama, as Timira Shigaraki, and Akio Otsuka played the role of ALL FOR ONE.

The Plot of My Hero Academia Season 4

As you’ve read earlier, Deku (Midoriya Izuku) aspired to become a hero, but he got a hard hit when he found out he’s ‘Quirkless’ (no unique ability). But he still has moments of bravery, and All Might takes him in as his successor and after a rigorous training gives him a single hair to eat, but Dekh gets his ‘Quirk.’ One for all, but after getting into the Hero Academy, he faces challenges as if he uses his quirk, he ends up breaking is bones (every time !)

Soon enough, the competitions got tight, and he fought with other players but lost against Todoroki.

As for season four, it’s filled with intense action plots. Where we see Overhaul and his criminal group, (that guy is a real Yakuza), in the fight between Overhaul and Midoriya, Midoriya can use 100% of All for one quirk, with Eri-chan on his back as she got immense regenerative power. After they’ve rescued Eri-chan, they plan for a UA music festival and appear the Gentle (villain).