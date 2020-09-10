My Brilliant Friend Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot New Updates You Need To Know !!

- Advertisement -

My Brilliant Friend is an Italian and Neapolitan language drama television show . The show basically has a positive momentum . And a good amount of audience in a variety of regions . Till now show has two complete seasons with 60 minutes long episodes . Creator of the collection is Saverio Costanzo . My Brilliant Friend is an adoption from novels by Elena Farrante .

My Brilliant Friend Season 3 Release Date :

There are expectations that season three may fall around mid 2021. If series follows a release schedule . For those peopal living in USA , can enjoy the show on HBO networks . At this moment there is no such information regarding release is available . Considering the current pandemic scenario it’s tough to predict anything right now . So just wait and hope for soon arrival of some news .

About Season 3 of My Brillian Friend :

Till the date , there is no official information regarding season 3. Manufacturers seem to be tightly lipped on this topic . May be they are in favor of some surprise for the audience . But there are leaks and speculations that their may be a major change in cast . But fans will enjoy their favorite cast and artists .

Elisa Del Genio , Ludovic’s Basti , Anna Rita Vitolo , Luca Gallone , Imma Villa , Adriano Tammaro , Valentina ACC , Antonio Milo . Dora Romano , Antonio Buonanno , Lucia Manfuso , Domenica Cuomo .