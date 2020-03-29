Home TV Show Mumbai Police utilizes a scene in the series 'Friends' for explaining 'rules...
TV Show

Mumbai Police utilizes a scene in the series ‘Friends’ for explaining ‘rules of quarantine’ on Twitter

By- Raman Kumar
The article by Mumbai Police utilizes a scene in the series.

Pandemic has caused a lockdown in India. During the lockdown, taxpayers are needed to remain isolated in the home under just and quarantine head out when crucial. The Mumbai Police have taken attention to assist citizens to understand the steps better.

A Twitter article steps to stop themselves from being infected with 26, every person should take. Inspiration is taken by the article from Friends at which at the scene, Phoebe is currently assisting Joey to understand French.

The article by Mumbai Police reveals Joey and Phoebe talk about the do’s and Dont’s’.
The article highlights the 3 steps that you ought to consider when. These include washing hands not practicing social distancing, also touching the face.

The Twitter management of Mumbai Police is famous and this post was along the very same lines.

Before, the town authorities advised people to remain at home when they desired the stars to maintain their favor and shared an intriguing post on daily horoscopes for all signs.

Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

