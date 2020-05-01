‘Mrs Maisel’ renewed: Release dates, cast details, plot and much more

- Advertisement -

BACKGROUND:

The critically acclaimed Amazon prime WebTV series, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is set to return for a 4th season. The show has won hearts and captured viewers like bees in a net. For those who are unfamiliar with the series, it is about a young housewife named, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, set in the late 1950s and 1960’s NYC, who discovers she has a knack for stand-up Comedy and pursues a career in it. Rachel Brosnahan stars as the fiesty and energetic protagonist who is on her way to prove a thing or two.

The series has won Golden Globe & Primetime Emmy awards in the category of Comedy, in 2017 & 2018, respectively. Above that, our protagonist, Brosnahan, has won Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globes in the category for best actress in a comedy in 2017, 2018 & 2019 respectively. Talk about a perfect hat-trick. If this doesn’t want you to want to jump off the bed and stream this excellent TV series, nothing else will.

SEASON 4 RELEASE DATE:

A specific episode count for the 4th season has not been confirmed yet, though we can speculate it will follow the 8 episode pattern. No exact details for the release of the season 4 have been given out, although the production house has estimated the months of November or December 2020. Hopefully, COVID-19 will not Drama its role as a disruptor.

PLOT:

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most-watched opening weekend ever. Mrs Maisel’s third season ended with [SPOILER ALERT] Midge’s career being dealt a significant setback when Shy Baldwin abruptly cut her as the opening act of his world tour.

No official announcement is made about the plot for the following season. The makers are not revealing much. But, judging from the previous season, we can be sure of one thing that it is going to be entertaining and *Marvelous* [Pun intended]

CAST:

The cast will see the return of the incredibly talented Rachel Brosnahan, backed by a veteran cast in the comedy industry, with Marin Hinkle, Jane Lynch & Tony Shalhoub.

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman

Tony Shalhoub as Abraham “Abe” Weissman

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel

Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon