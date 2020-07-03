More Memories About Lucifer Season 6 And Release Date, Cast, Plot Etc

Lucifer Season 6

The good news for Lucifer fans will not stop coming. The release date for season five has been confirmed as Friday, August 21, but the show has also been saved once again by Netflix and will return for a sixth and final series. Express.co.uk has everything you need to know, including release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When is Lucifer season 6 out?

After months of rumours regarding the sixth season of Lucifer, a final sixth series was confirmed today (Tuesday, June 23).

An official release date has not been confirmed, but judging by the release pattern of the previous two seasons, Lucifer season six could arrive in Spring or Summer next year.

However, due to the current coronavirus outbreak, filming for season six could face delays, so fans should prepare themselves for a 2022 release date at the latest.

The news was confirmed on the official Lucifer twitter account in a tweet which read: “the devil made us do it. Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL.”

Lucifer has already been cancelled twice, with Fox dropping the show in 2018.

Thankfully, Netflix stepped in to save the supernatural comedy, renewing the series for two more outings.

Technically this meant the upcoming fifth season was the show’s last series, Netflix even bumped up the final season to 16 episodes which would air in two parts.

However, since January, there had been talking of Lucifer not being cancelled Afterall.

Talks with series producer Warner Bros. TV about another instalment of the comic book drama took place ahead of the fifth season premiere.

Deadline then reported executive producers Idly Modrovich and Joe Henderson alongside the main cast, minus lead actor Tom Ellis, had closed deals for a sixth series.

Last month, it was reported that Ellis had reached an agreement with Warner Bro’s, but there had been no official announcement about season six.

Who will star in Lucifer season 6?

The entire main cast is expected to return for the final series of Lucifer.

This means Tom Ellis will be back as Lucifer Morningstar and Lauren German as LAPD and love of Lucifer’s life, Chloe Decker.

DB Woodside will be back as Amenadiel and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez.

Joining them is Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda and Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza.

Depending on how the events in season five of Lucifer play out, Inbar Lavi could return as Eve.

There are also plenty of new faces joining the cast of Lucifer season five, such as 24’s Dennis Haysbert, who will play Lucifer’s father, God.

Whether he will return for the final series remains unknown.

What will happen in Lucifer season 6?

Unfortunately, it is hard to predict what will happen in Lucifer season six.

This is because the fifth series has not yet aired.

The fifth series was initially planned to be the show’s final outing, so everything will depend on how everything wraps up at the end of the show’s upcoming 16 episode run.

The synopsis for the fifth series reads: “The series follows Ellis’ Lucifer, who is bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

“In the fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, “will they, or won’t they?”

Is there a trailer for Lucifer season 6?

No, there is no trailer yet for Lucifer season six.

A trailer for the fifth series has not yet been released, so fans will be waiting a while for the season six trailer to drop.

Ahead of seasons five and six, fans can watch Lucifer season four on Netflix now.