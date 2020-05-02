Home TV Show Monster Musume Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Storyline, Release Date And...
TV Show

Monster Musume Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Storyline, Release Date And All New Updates

By- Ajit Kumar
Monster Musume

Monster Musume is a Japanese series. Okayado is this series’ writer and illustrator. Tokuma Shoten published the show in Japan within its Monthly Comic Ryū magazine. Seven Seas Entertainment also released it with all the chapters, in the United States.

The narrative revolves around a Japanese student named Kimihito Kurusu. His life will be thrown into chaos after involving with the”Interspecies Cultural Exchange” program.

Release Date: Monster Musume Season Two

Monster Musume Season 1 streamed from July 8, 2015, till September 23, 2015. Also, a brief show by first net animation (ONA) branded”Dragon Musume no Iru Nichijou: Hobo Mainichi! Namappoi Douga”, was released on July 8, 2015. Later in 2016, two short video episodes went on the atmosphere by OVA under the title”Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou.”

Season 2 of those anime Monster Musume is verified. But there’s still some time for any official announcements to be made. We could assume season 2 might release in autumn 2021 as of this moment, no official launch date our best of knowledge. We could have anticipated it more early, possibly in 2020 that was late. But due to the unavoidable conditions of COVID-19, I don’t think it’s going to be possible. We will update you when we get to know about any information regarding this.

Also Read:  Altered Carbon Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Updates

The anime is available with subtitles in addition to dubbed versions on HiDive, Amazon Prime, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

The Storyline Of Monsters Musume Season 2

The show speaks about the existence of creatures like mermaids, harpies, centaurs, lamias, and the other beasts. It tells the story of an Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act to make their existence known to society.

Also Read:  No Game No Life Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Cast And More Such Updates Here

We all know that Kimihito Kurusu is the protagonist of this anime. So, the coming season may focus much on the struggles she faces to move and her life.

Cast:

  • Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera,
  • Ai Kakuma as Lala,
  • Yū Kobayashi as Ms. Smith,
  • Momo Asakura as Manako,
  • Rei Mochizuki as Zombina,
  • Yurika Kubo as Tionisia,
  • Saori Ōnishi as Doppel.
  • Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito,
  • Sora Amamiya as Miia,
  • Ari Ozawa as Papi,
  • Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea,
  • Mayuka Nomura as Suu,
  • Haruka Yamazaki as Mero,

No official teaser or any preview is available right now. So I guess all we have to do is wait patiently.

 

Ajit Kumar

