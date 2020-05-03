‘Monster Musume Season 2’ soon to be back! Release Date, Characters and Plot of the new season.

- Advertisement -

Dragon Musume

Dragon Musume is a Japanese series. Okayado is the writer and illustrator of the series. Tokuma Shoten printed the series in Japan within their Monthly Comic Ryū magazine. It was introduced by seven Seas Entertainment with the chapters reprinted and collected into fourteen volumes.

The story revolves around a student. His life is going to be thrown into turmoil after involving with the”Interspecies Cultural Exchange” program.

About the show

The anime show revolves. Three girls Miia, Papi, and the series revolves around Kimihito Kurusu and Centorea. More surprisingly, unlike our hero, who’s a Japanese Student using a part-time job, our heroines aren’t humans, meaning Miia is a lamia (part girl, part snake), Papi is a harpy, and Centorea is a centaur.

The fun begins as soon as the girls come to stay at Kimihito’s house one-by-one, and struggles to get his attention seducing him in all probable ways, only to be vaccinated with a Ms. Smith.

Throughout the series, we see the love between his housemates and Kimihito until he receives a threatening letter from somebody. It is Kimihito who decides to date each of his admirers. Following a series of their petty and battles and mishaps between our hero and heroines against each other, we finally find D towards the end.

Is Your Trailer Out?

There is not any statement regarding the trailer for season 2 yet. But we could expect it with the affirmation of the launch date for the second season of Monsters Musume.

The Storyline Of Monsters Musume Season Two

The series talks about the existence of creatures such as harpies, centaurs, mermaids, lamias, and the other beasts. It tells the story of an Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act to make their existence known to human culture.

We know that Kimihito Kurusu is the protagonist of this anime. So, the forthcoming season will concentrate much on her life and the struggles she faces to move.

Characters from the series

Kimihito, the eye candy of our heroines, a very kind and assisting individual who takes care of each of his housemates, shielding, and safe-keeping them out of harmful intruders

Miia, the very first guest in Kimihito’s house, is not a good housekeeper and a horrible cook

Papi, the second guest of the house, is a good and happy harpy, however, is somewhat forgetful

Centorea, the third-largest guest of the house respects and considers or hero as her master

Ms. Smith is the commander of MON