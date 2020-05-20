Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

- Advertisement -

Monster Musume also called Monster Musume no Iru Nichijo‘ or’ Everyday Life with Monster Girls’ is a Japanese manga series. Okayadi illustrates it and generates the manga. It was printed as a monthly comic on Ryu magazine in Japan and later in the USA.

The version introduced in 2015 titled’ Monsuta Musume no Iru Nichijo: Hobo Mainichi! Namappoi Douga’. Besides, two brief video episodes by PVA released under the title of Monsta Musume no Iru Nichijo’.

The anime create the existence of mythical fantasy creatures like lamias mermaid, harpies, centaurs, and other animals. They live in a world where humans and the distinctive species live harmoniously by the Interspecies Cultural Exchange act.

Monster Musume’s story is about Kimihito Kurusua. She did not volunteer in the foreign exchange program. But unintentionally encounters the interspecies Cultural Exchange’ program which directs her to continual turmoil.

Dragon Musume Season 2: Release Date

The manufacturers confirmed the anime Monster Musume Season 2‘s release. But it doesn’t announce any release date. As of this moment, it expected to discharge somewhere near late 2020 or autumn 2021. However, for the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it might take.

Monster Musume Season 2: Trailer

There’s a preview or not any trailer published till now. Guess we need to wait for lots. This anime can be found in the original video with subtitles on platforms like Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, and VRV.

Cast And Cases

Well, the cast and characters of the season remain the same. The cast comprises Ari Ozawa as Papi, Junji Majima like Kurusu Kimihito, and Sora Amamiya as Miia. With Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea, Haruka Yamazaki as Mero, Mayuka Nomura as Suu, and Ai Kakuma as Lala. Additionally, Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera, Yu Kobayashi as Ms. Smith, Saori Onishi as Doppel, Rei Mochizuki as zombies will join the cast of Monster Musume Season 2.