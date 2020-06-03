MONSTER MUSUME SEASON 2: Main cast, Release date, Trailer updates and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Monster Musume season 2 is also known as “Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls.” It is originally a manga series that was published by Tokuma Shoten in Japan in 2012. It was later released in the U.S. by Seven Seas Entertainment and was made to an anime series in 2015. The first season had 12 episodes, so the second is also expected to feature the same number of episodes.

CAST:

The main cast includes:

Natsuki Nomura as suu of Junji

Majima as Kurusu Kimihito

Sora Amamiya as Miia

Ari Ozawa as PApi

Haruka Yamazaki like Mero

Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera

Ai Kakuma as Lala

Yu Kobayashi as Ms.Smith

Rei Mochizuki as Zombina

Momo Asakura as Manako

Yukira Kubo as Tionisia

Saori Onishi as Doppel.

STORY PLOT:

Monster Musume’s story is another one. The anime is about the existence of creatures such as harpies, centaurs, mermaids, lamias, along with the beasts. The anime tells the story of an Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act, thus making their existence known to human culture. Since that time, human beings and these animals are co-existing. And they’re learning each other’s ways to live together.

Monster Musume is about a girl Kimihito Kurusu. She’s the protagonist of this anime, and the story revolves around her life. She accidentally encounters herself with all the” Interspecies Cultural Exchange” program. Her life throws into turmoil.

RELEASE DATE:

Season 2 of the anime Monster Musume is verified. But there’s still a while for any official announcements to be produced. We could assume season 2 may release sometime in fall 2021, as of now, no official launch date our best of knowledge.

TRAILER:

