Monster Musume Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Storyline, Release Date And Everything

Dragon Musume

Monster Musume is a series that is Japanese. Okayado is the series’ author and illustrator. Tokuma Shoten printed the series in Japan within their Monthly Comic Ryū magazine. Seven Seas Entertainment released it with all the figures.

The story revolves around a student. His life is going to be thrown into chaos after involving together with all the”Interspecies Cultural Exchange” program.

Monster Musume Season 2: When Is It Going To Air?

The first season of Dragon Musume aired in July 2015. It’s a total of twelve episodes. On the other hand, the season grabs the attention of a massive audience around the globe.

So all eyes turn to the release of the season. As for today, there’s not any official confirmation regarding season 2’s launch date. But a couple of expectations are that it might fall by the end of 2020 or in 2021. We must wait a bit more to watch season 2 of Dragon Musume.

Is The Trailer Out?

There is not any statement regarding the trailer for season 2 yet. But we can expect it with the confirmation of the release date for the next season of Monsters Musume.

Who Will Be Returning In Season 2?

On the other hand, the season has opportunities to star the same personalities as of the season. The cast includes Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea, Sora Amamiya as Miia, Ari Ozawa as Papi, and Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito.

Along with this, we may also get to watch Mayuka Nomura as Suu, Haruka Yamazaki as Mero, Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera, Ai Kakuma as Lala, Yū Kobayashi as Ms. Smith. Ultimately, Momo Asakura comes up as Manako, Rei Mochizuki as Zombina, Yurika Kubo as Tunisia, and Saori Ōnishi as Doppel.

The Storyline Of Monsters Musume Season 2

The series speaks about the occurrence of creatures such as centaurs, harpies, mermaids, lamias, and the other beasts. It tells the story of an Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act to make their existence known to human culture.

We all know that Kimihito Kurusu is the protagonist of this anime. So, the coming season may concentrate much on her life and the struggles she faces to move forward.