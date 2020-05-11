Monster Musume Season 2: Click here And Know The All New Updates

- Advertisement -

Dragon Musume Updates

Monster Musume is a Japanese manga series by Okayado. In Japan, Tokuma Shoten is publishing the show every month, in Comic Ryu Magazine. Also, the show is by Seven Seas Entertainment for the people of America. The manga series is currently in 15 volumes, which is into the displays from March 19, 2012. This series is made into Anime television series.

The anime series is from the writing of Kazuyuki Fudeyasu and by the leadership of Tatsuya Yoshihara. The music article is by Hiroaki Tsutsumi Monza in the studio of Lerche. The first season of the series is to September 2015 and into displays from 7 July 2015 about 12 episodes. Manufacturers want to perform another season of the series. This season will be the sequel to Monsuta Musume.

Information of First Season

The show sold almost a million copies and has got a super success. Also, the show’s English version is among the top sellers in New York. So, carrying the show the DMM match decides to launch the game in 2015. It’s got so much fame and a hundred million gamers as expected. But, the game was closed because players may access it.

Producers had never supported the season’s renewal. But, Fans wants the series for one more season. So, according to rumors, the season is in makers, and discussions have not left any update. Earlier, producers of the show, want to launch the next season in 2019 itself. But now it’s May 2020, nevertheless, there is no update about the season.

What About Dragon Musume Season 2?

Additionally, rumors exist about the come back of the fantasy series. So, if it gets into appropriate, the season might fall in the early stages of 2021 or the months of 2020. It may delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no trailer for season 2 by the directors. So, people anticipate that the show is canceled for the next season.

Consequently, if the series is right into sets, then we can anticipate about the come back of some actors. These include Ari Ozawa, Sora Amamiya, Natsuki Aikawa, and more.