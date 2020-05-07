Monster Musume Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Storyline, And Everything

- Advertisement -

Dragon Musume

Dragon Musume is a series. Okayado is the author and illustrator of the series. Tokuma Shoten published the series in Japan in their Monthly Comic Ryū magazine. Seven Seas Entertainment also released it together with all the figures collected and reprinted into fourteen volumes, in the United States.

The story revolves around a Japanese student. His life is going to be thrown into turmoil after involving together with the”Interspecies Cultural Exchange” program.

Monster Musume Season Two: When Is It Going On Air?

Dragon Musume’s first season aired July 2015 to 22 September 2015. It has a total of twelve episodes. On the other hand, the first season grabs the attention of a large audience around the globe.

Thus, now all eyes turn to the launch of the second season. As for today, there’s no confirmation regarding Season 2’s release date. But there are a few expectations that it may fall by the end of 2020 or in 2021. So, we must wait a bit more to watch season 2 of Monster Musume.

Is The Trailer Out?

There’s no announcement concerning the trailer for season 2 yet. But we could expect it with the affirmation of the release date for Monsters Musume’s next season.

Who Will Be Returning In Season 2?

However, the second season has opportunities to star the characters as of the season. The cast includes Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea, Sora Amamiya as Miia, Ari Ozawa as Papi, and Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito.

Along with that, we might also get to watch Mayuka Nomura as Suu, Haruka Yamazaki as Mero, Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera, Ai Kakuma as Lala, Yū Kobayashi as Ms. Smith. Finally, Momo Asakura comes up as Manako, Rei Mochizuki as Zombina, Yurika Kubo as Tunisia, and Saori Ōnishi as Doppel.

The Storyline Of Monsters Musume Season 2

The series mainly talks about the occurrence of mythical creatures like harpies, centaurs, mermaids, lamias, and the beasts. It tells the story of an Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act to make their existence known to human culture.

However, we all know that Kimihito Kurusu is the anime’s lead protagonist. So, the season will concentrate much on the challenges she faces to move forward and her life.