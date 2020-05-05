Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All Information Here

- Advertisement -

Dragon Musume Season 2 is a sequel to Monsuta Musume no iru Nichijo –Deadly Monster Musume– illustrator Okayado dependent on the manga a Japanese fantasy anime TV series. Tokuman Shoten publishes the series at a magazine. It tells the story such as harpies in the existence of mermaids, mythical animals & centaurs. The aliens, living in segregation from human culture, reside finally get the interest of the general public, and three years before the beginning of the story, the authorities enact an”interspecies cultural commerce law.” Hence, the creatures begin cooperating with the planet, and the storyline unfolds.

The manga is a success, and it offered way over nearly twice in February 2016 and a million copies in September 2014. The English language translation of this manga’s two volumes has been in the New York Times Manga Best Sellers list. Season 1 of the anime aired between July & September of 2015. Its license was captured by the animated series and got the title Monster Musume.

Dragon Musume PC Game

Along with the launch of this setup in 2015, an online PC game has been declared, an adaptation in the show from DMM games watched its launch, and reached the popularity of two hundred thousand players. As it shut down in November 2016, the game saw a jog, and it is available.

Dragon Musume Episode List

1. Everyday Life with a Lamia

2. Everyday Life with a Harpy and a Centaur

3. Everyday Life Underneath Dangerous Circumstances

4. Everyday Life with a Slime

5. Daily Life with a Mermaid

6. Daily Life with Slimming and Egg Laying

7. Everyday Life with MON and an Arachne

8. Everyday Life in Poor Health

9. Everyday Life with Threatening Letters

10. Everyday Life with D

11. Everyday Life with Dullahan

12. Daily Life with Monster Girls

Dragon Musume OVA Name List

OVA–1 Everyday Life in the Pool

OVA–2 Everyday Life if Rachnera Disappears

Dragon Musume Season 2: Release Date

The makers confirmed the launch of this anime Monster Musume Season 2. However, it does not announce any official launch date. As of this moment, it is expected to release near 2020 or autumn 2021. However, for the inevitable situation on account of this COVID-19 pandemic, it may take more than we anticipate.

Dragon Musume Season 2: Trailer

There is no official trailer or preview published until now. We need to wait for lots for it. This anime can be found in the original video with subtitles on various platforms like Amazon Prime, HiDive, Crunchyroll, and VRV.

Cast And Characters

Well, the cast and characters of the season remain moreover the same as before. The cast includes Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito, Ari Ozawa as Papi, and Sora Amamiya as Miia. Along with Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea, Haruka Yamazaki as Mero, Mayuka Nomura as Suu, and Ai Kakuma as Lala. Also, Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera, Yu Kobayashi as Ms. Smith, Saori Onishi as Doppel, Rei Mochizuki as Zombie will join the cast of Monster Musume Season 2.