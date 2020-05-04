Monster Musume Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Storyline And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Monster Musume also knew as Monsta Musume no Iru Nichijo’ or’ Everyday Life with Monster Girls’ is a Japanese manga series. Okayadi creates the manga and illustrates it. It was published as a comic on Ryu magazine in Japan and later in the united states.

The version released in 2015 as an internet animation series titled’ Monsuta Musume no Iru Nichijo: Hobo Mainichi! Namappoi Douga’. Besides, two video episodes by PVA released of’Monsuta Musume no Iru Nichijo’.

The anime create the existence of mythical fantasy creatures like other animals, lamias, harpies, centaurs, and mermaid. They live in a world where the species that is special and individual live harmoniously together by Interspecies Cultural Exchange act.

Dragon Musume’s narrative is all about Kimihito Kurusua. She did not volunteer in the foreign exchange program. But unintentionally encounters the interspecies Cultural Exchange’ program which leads her to constant chaos.

Monster Musume Season 2: When Is It Going On Air?

Dragon Musume’s first season aired to 22 September 2015 in July 2015 from 7. It has a total of twelve episodes. On the other hand, the season grabs the eye of a huge audience around the globe.

So all eyes turn to the Release of the next season. As for now, there’s no confirmation about season 2’s Release date. But a few expectations are that it may fall by the end of 2020 or in 2021. We need to wait a little more to watch season 2 of Monster Musume.

Dragon Musume Season 2: Trailer

There is not any trailer or preview published until now. Guess we have to wait for lots. This anime will available from the first video with subtitles on various platforms like HiDive, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, and VRV.

Cast And Characters

Well, characters and the cast of the season stay moreover the same as before. The cast comprises Ari Ozawa as Papi Junji Majima as Kurusu Kimihito and Sora Amamiya as Miia. Along with Mayuka Nomura as Suu, Haruka Yamazaki as Mero, Natsuki Aikawa as Centorea, and Ai Kakuma as Lala. Additionally, Sakura Nakamura as Rachnera, Yu Kobayashi as Ms. Smith, Saori Onishi as Doppel, Rei Mochizuki as zombies will join the cast of Monster Musume Season two.

The Storyline Of Monsters Musume Season Two

The series mainly speaks about the existence of creatures such as centaurs, harpies, mermaids, lamias, along with the other beasts. It tells the story of an Interspecies Cultural Exchange Act to make their presence known to society.

But, we know that Kimihito Kurusu is the protagonist of this anime. So, the season may focus much on her life and the challenges she faces to move.