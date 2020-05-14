Money Heist Season 5: Release Delayed 2021 Due To Covid-19, Current Updates On Netflix

- Advertisement -

Money Heist is among the web series which has defined 2020’s popular culture. Season 4 of this heist drama was released in April. The hype generated by this drama following the release of Season 4 was just phenomenal.

It has been appreciated and got favorable reviews from the critics. La Casa De Papel, the Spanish title of the play, will be renewed for one more year with no uncertainty. And speculations are surfacing here and there on the internet about the seasons of Currency Heist.

This is everything you need to learn about Season 5 of Money Heist.

When Season 5 Of Money Heist Would Come Out?

In the absence of any official updates, it is tough to tell about Season 5’s release date. Although, it’s merely a matter of time which the creators would renew Money Heist for the following season. This drama’s narrative needs a Season. It is anticipated that Cash Heist would maintain its chronic habit of a single Season gap between two seasons. Season 5 of this thriller play would launch in 2021 if it is going to follow its pattern.

Can Coronavirus Pandemic Delay The Release Of Season 5?

Among those heaps of speculations, this chance of Season 5 is also currently floating. Lovers of Currency Heist are curious about the present world’s condition in the wake of a pandemic might delay the release of Season 5.

Their stressing speculation is legitimate as the filming of Money Heist demands to be filmed at locations of countries. So, of course, Coronavirus can postpone the release of Money Heist’s Season 5. Although, all these are merely the speculations and nothing about the Season 5 of Money Heist has been declared yet.