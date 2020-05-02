MONEY HEIST SEASON 5: RELEASE DATE, STORY PLOT, CAST AND LATEST INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

A very intelligent group of robbers makes every effort to carry out the most flawless thievery with the help of a professor. It was the greatest in the history of Spain by looting 2.4 Billion Euros from the National Mint of Spain. La Casa De Papel is a Spanish based television sequence. It is built on theft and drama series. It is one of the most intoxicating series, which is full of thrill, adventure, and Heist. All the heist fans binge-watched this season within a day of its release, and now they are very much anxious about SEASON 5.

CAST:

The main characters which will be returning include:

Alvaro Morte as Professor

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Luka Peros as Marsella

Miguel Herran as Rio

Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo/Lisbon

Najwa Nimri as Alice Sierra

Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide/Stockholm

Úrsula Corberó as TokyoJosé Manuel Poga as Gandía

STORY PLOT:

There were a lot of Heist left hanging from season 4. Lisbon joins the Bank of Spain’s remaining batch. The series credits with Bella Caio’s new show, with a gun to him. The gang should work through the last phases back at the bank. In the basement, the group continues to break up little chunks of gold for extraction. All we can expect in season 5 is the continuation of season 4, where the heist was left halfway through without an escape of the robbers.

RELEASE DATE:

The release date concerning the rest seasons will mostly air in September 2021.

TRAILER:

The trailer of the fifth a part of Money Heist will likely be out in early 2021.