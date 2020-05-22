Money Heist season 5: Release Date, Plot And All New Information

- Advertisement -

Money Heist season 5 has not yet been verified but there have been several details about the plot that were revealed.

Money Heist was regarded as one of the several hit series on Netflix because of the high viewership ratings it gained during the previous seasons. Fans and critics alike have branded it as a rare hidden gem, in addition to the most addictive series on Netflix.

Although season four has just dropped on Netflix, enthusiasts happen to be wondering about Cash Heist’s fifth installment. Fortunately, there was information and theories revealed concerning the series’ future to keep fans fair.

Past season

Money Heist season four followed using a lot of cliffhangers from the end of the third season. This includes the part where Lisbon (Itzar Ituno) was presumed dead and the Professor (Alvaro Morte) trying to save Nairobi (Jessica Alba) from a gunshot wound.

By the end of the fourth season, the team managed to acquire the upper-hand on the authority’s force. With the Professor’s persuasive programs, information about the illegal torture of Rio has been published. This left the drive answering questions from journalists.

Along with that, the Professor was able to devise a strategy that may sneak Lisbon in the Bank of Spain.

Will Alicia Sierra join the team

Even though the rest of the team were at a fantastic place by the close of the season, the Professor finished in a critical situation as he was confronted in his hiding place from Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri).

Though Sierra’s”checkmate” declaration could mean it’s game over for the Professor, Money Heist season 5 might observe the former enemy of the gang input the search to rob 90 tons of gold in the Bank of Spain.

Alicia Sierra is threatened for prosecution but also libel and defamation cases. Its payload and the Bank of Spain heist is the greatest chance at the freedom of Sierra. Using whatever escape strategy that the Professor has in mind, along with a cut of their proceeds, Sierra could start a new life for herself and her infant.

Sierra is intelligent, ruthless, and will get into her enemies’ minds — all attributes that would make her a desirable asset to a team.

Who will be the new police negotiator

Together with Alicia gone, there’s a vacant spot in the police tent at the negotiation table. This implies attempting to apprehend the heist squad that somebody else will follow in Sierra’s and Lisbon’s footsteps.

1 possible candidate would be the much-hated personality Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo). Ángel Rubio (Fernando Soto) is another potential alternative for the job after he’s been involved in exercising the Professor’s motives from the start.

Besides these choices, there is also a possibility that the season will bring in a new inspector to head their fight from the group. But, there have been no official announcements concerning the release date of Currency Heist season five out of its showrunners and manufacturers.