Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Casting And All Other Things.

Money Heist is minded web series and a thriller found on Netflix and made by Alex Pina.

In Spanish, it is named”La Casa de Papel,” which means money heist. Within this series, the main person was murdered while doing the robbery, and who plots the sketch of theft is called his dad was a big burglar, Sergio Marquina. The Professor completed his father’s fantasy.

The first season of Money Heist premiered on 2 May 2017 and had 15 episodes.

Tenterhook Storyline!

A man called The Professor makes a bunch of eight individuals give them names of towns and to make his ambitious strategy successful.

He’d prepared two long heists, one about Spain’s Royal Mint and one on the Bank of Spain.

A mask and one covered Every face of the group’s member by one revealed in the prior seasons.

Now, the plot of the fifth season is not confirmed yet, but we’ve got some assumptions that perhaps this year may deal with an upcoming season.

Maybe Alicia and Tatiana’s relationship will finish this season.

And among the masterminds of the heist will be arrested by Alicia Sierra.

Anything can happen, but this will be suspecting, dramatic, interesting, and exciting.

Release Date

For all fans, there is a big and sure yes about the release of season 5 since the last season arrived on 3 April 2020 and include eight episodes so the next season will certainly cone at the end of 2020 since its creation had also been shut down as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Casting

Because there isn’t any official update concerning the projecting so, we’re assuming that all will reprise their role, some new casting may be added to make a set for the Professor plan.

A number of them who will be observed with their acting is Alvaro Morte as El Professor, Ursula Corbero as Tokio, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, Jamie Lorente as both Denver and more.