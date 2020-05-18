Money Heist Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Updates

- Advertisement -

La casa de Papel aka money heist season 5 will be back next year on Netflix it was declared before the launch of season 4.

As a result of its popularity, Netflix announced two seasons for the show.

This show originally aired on a channel that was Spanish but left its way. And Netflix made it among its shows. This proved to be profitable for Currency heist as it gained popularity.

Casting and filming of Season 5

It was discovered that the creation of year 5 was done after the launch of Season 4. This news was shared by Esther Acebo, aka Monica, on her media account. Besides Monica, many favorite characters such as professor Tokyo Rio Denver Helsinki Lisbon will also be seen in the upcoming Season.

The Season is already filmed if rumors are to be believed and is on its way. In an interview, show director Jesus Colmenar and throw member Pedro Alonso revealed the future of this series is long and another season after season 4 is on its way.

The storyline of Season 5

From where the fourth season ended the fifth Season of Currency heist will last. Libson is finally united with the help of the Professor. On the other hand, we see Alicia Sierra confronting him and discovering Professor’s hideout. The team sends Nairobi’s body beyond the lender to have a proper funeral for her.

When will season 5 be released?

Netflix is to make a statement on the release of Money heist season 5. According to sources, the season was filmed and is below the manufacturing stage. On March 15, Netflix stopped the production of films and its many TV shows. So it does not seem possible that We’ll see season five in 2020,