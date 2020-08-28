MONEY HEIST SEASON 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

It is Spanish heist crime drama web series created by Alex Pina known

as La casa de papel. Spanish is original language. Alex, Sonia, Jesus

Colmenar, Esther, Nacho are the executive producers. Migue Amoedo

are Cinematography. Each episode has running time of 41-59 minutes. It

was released in Netflix.

MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 RELEASE DATE

July 31 st will be the season 5 last outing. Netflix told that season 5 is

the end of the web series. The creative and executive said that they

almost spent a year how to break up the band. Final season consist of ten

episodes begins on August 3 in Denmark before Spain and Portugal.

MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 CAST



Cast includes Ursula Corbero as Silene, Alvaro as The Professor, Itziar

as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Paco Tous as Moscow, Alba Flores

as Nairobi, Miguel as Anibal Cortes(Rio), Jaime Lorente as Daniel,

Esther as Stockholm, Enrique as Arturo Roman, Maria Pedraza as

Alison Parker, Darko Peric as Mirko Dragic, Kiti Manver as Marivi

Fuentes, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo as Martin, Najwa Nimr

as Alicia Sierra, Luka as Marseille, Belen Cuesta as Julia, Fernando as

Colonel. One character Nairobi is not returning who was filled in fourth

season. There will be new casters Sense star Miguel Angel Silverste and

Patrick Criado. There will be no confirmation of berlin returning in thye

new season.

MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 PLOT

There is no actual plot details just been confirmed. Pina said that there

will be a war coming. In final episode Lisbon reunited with team inside bank while Gandia was unconscious. The show will have to deal with challenge left at season four end when sierra found.

She held gun to head and said checkmate before the episode ends. Viewers are desperate that what will happen with next to Professor. End of the

season four, the new season will follow the members try to escape from

Spain Bank.