MONEY HEIST SEASON 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh
It is Spanish heist crime drama web series created by Alex Pina known
as La casa de papel. Spanish is original language. Alex, Sonia, Jesus
Colmenar, Esther, Nacho are the executive producers. Migue Amoedo
are Cinematography. Each episode has running time of 41-59 minutes. It
was released in Netflix.

MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 RELEASE DATE

July 31 st will be the season 5 last outing. Netflix told that season 5 is
the end of the web series. The creative and executive said that they
almost spent a year how to break up the band. Final season consist of ten
episodes begins on August 3 in Denmark before Spain and Portugal.

MONEY HEIST SEASON 5  CAST


Cast includes Ursula Corbero as Silene, Alvaro as The Professor, Itziar
as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Paco Tous as Moscow, Alba Flores
as Nairobi, Miguel as Anibal Cortes(Rio), Jaime Lorente as Daniel,
Esther as Stockholm, Enrique as Arturo Roman, Maria Pedraza as
Alison Parker, Darko Peric as Mirko Dragic, Kiti Manver as Marivi
Fuentes, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo as Martin, Najwa Nimr
as Alicia Sierra, Luka as Marseille, Belen Cuesta as Julia, Fernando as
Colonel. One character Nairobi is not returning who was filled in fourth
season. There will be new casters Sense star Miguel Angel Silverste and
Patrick Criado. There will be no confirmation of berlin returning in thye
new season.

MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 PLOT

There is no actual plot details just been confirmed. Pina said that there
will be a war coming. In final episode Lisbon reunited with team inside bank while Gandia was unconscious. The show will have to deal with challenge left at season four end when sierra found.

She held gun to head and said checkmate before the episode ends. Viewers are desperate that what will happen with next to Professor. End of the
season four, the new season will follow the members try to escape from
Spain Bank.

