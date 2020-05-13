‘Money Heist’ season 5: Possible Release And New Cast Lineup And Plot Prediction

- Advertisement -

When will“Money Heist” season 5 arrive? This is the most frequent question that fans have been asking since the fourth installment was aired. Lots of the viewers are impatient and want the newest episodes to come as soon as possible.

Netflix’s renewal announcement

They cannot be blamed for wanting to watch“Money Heist” season 5 soon since the story is becoming really interesting at this point. There are many revelations and twists that enthusiasts want to see what will happen next, but the issue is – there is not any renewal announcement from Netflix.

As per What’s on Netflix, the followers of the Spanish drama which was initially titled“La Casa de Papel” should not worry since there is a huge possibility it will be renewed. The series is among the top shows in the stage that is streaming that is giant, so it’s impossible to be axed.

Even if it’s a crime play that is foreign-language, folks around the globe still watch and revel in it. The finale of season 4 indicates that there will be many more episodes to emerge as new storylines are unfolding following the deaths of some characters.

It’s also reassuring to know that“Money Heist” Season 5’s founder, Alex Pina, also hinted he heard that Netflix is renewing their show. “Someone knows there will be a fifth time, but we do not,” he told the Spanish paper ABC. “There were discussions about it, however, there isn’t any official conclusion as of this moment.”

New cast lineup and storyline prediction

Many characters have already died so; at”Money Heist” season 5, the remaining ones will still be in the lineup. This means that minus Nairobi (Alba Flores) Roberto Garcia (Oslo), Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and Moscow (Paco Tous), Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), Lisbon (Itziar Ituno), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Río (Miguel Herran), Helsinki (Darko Peric), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), Arturo Roman (Enrique Arce) and El Profesor (Alvaro Morte) are all returning to reprise their roles.

Belen Cuesta, who played Manila in the previous season will last to appear in“Money Heist” season 5 because of the newest cast addition. As for the storyline, it had been called that El Profesor could expire next in the series. There might be members of the group who will betray and help the police to capture everyone.

“Money Heist” season 5 could be back in 2021.