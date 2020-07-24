Money heist season 5: introduction; interesting facts and plot lines; release date!!

This crime series is one of the upcoming web television series. People from all over the world enjoyed by watching this series. The series had good openings as it was one of the mystery series. The series was created by Alex pina, and he wrote the story in a successful manner. “my life is going on” is the opening theme of the series and was created by Cecilia Krull. There were four seasons with 36 episodes, and the editors made this film at a good level. There were nearly five executive producers, namely, Alex pina, Sonia Martinez, Jesus Colmenar, Esther Martinez, and finally, nacho manubens. The entire series had many thrilling episodes.

Money heist season 5; interesting facts

There were so many interesting episodes in this series. Some of the marvelous episodes namely, “efectuar lo acordado” “ go as planned”, “imprudences details”, “ lethal negligence”, “ error al disparar” misfire”, “Caballo de Troya” “Trojan horse”, “ el dia de la Marmota”, “ groundhog day”, “la Calida Guerra Fria” “ the hot, cold war”, “refrigerate inestabiidad” “cool instability”, “ Tu lo has buscado”, “ you asked for it”, “ el que Sigue la consigue” “ whoever keeps trying it, gets it”, “ 48 metros Bajo el Suelo” “48 meters underground”, etc..

The above episodes are in the previous season. I hope the new episodes will be revealed soon in future days.

Money heist season 5; plot lines;

This story is in a criminal manner, and there were eight robbers in this story. The robbers robbed a lot of money in Spain, and also they entered the bank to get some more money. The eight robbers made the entire series in a thrilling manner. People loved this series very much as it was one of the popular mystery series. I can safely say the storylines for next season will give a good ending.

Money heist season 5; Release date;

There is no confirmed release date for this series; the release date will be announced later after this lockdown. Stay calm, wait for the new season.