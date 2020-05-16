Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

Among the most distinguished shows of Netflix, Money Heist is shortly coming up with its fifth season. The crime drama show, made by Alex Pina, is a Spanish tv series called La Casa de Papel. It was aired on 2nd May 2017 and was a huge hit since then.

Initially, it was assumed to be a restricted series of 2 seasons, but later Netflix picked up the show from Antenna 3 and also premiered the series globally. After receiving a lot of positive replies, Netflix revived the string with a budget. The show also received awards among which will be Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

The storyline revolves around a criminal mastermind, who enlists eight people and have nothing.

When will season 5 be released?

Netflix is to make an official announcement on the release date of Money heist season 5. According to sources, the season has been filmed and is under the production phase. On March 15, Netflix paused the production of its TV shows and films. Therefore it doesn’t seem possible That We’ll notice season five in 2020,

Are There Any Spin-Off Plans?

The fourth-year ended with several queries and a cliffhanger, which we’re awaiting in season. Nothing much is known about the plot of Season 5 or how the series will end after two more seasons, but there are opportunities for spin-off shows based on some of those figures. We expect until then to stay tuned and to get more updates soon!