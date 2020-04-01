Money Heist season 4 theories: Release date, Plot, Cast, and Lot More

- Advertisement -

MONEY HEIST year four drops Netflix in a few days and lovers are desperate to learn what’s going to happen next after Nairobi has fatally shot at the season three finale along with The Professor thought the love of his life was murdered. Fans have been active thinking concerning the storyline and one believes himself will be sacrificed by The Professor.

The fourth run of Cash Heist is forecast to be extreme and jam-packed with actions as the group of robbers attempt to rescue Nairobi (played with Alba Flores), melt the gold at the Bank of Spain, also escape. As season three came with all the gang being assaulted by an armed tank and Nairobi being shot by a sniper, things did not look good, and it appears they are going to get worse.

The trailer for the show hints at play as the robbers struggle to work.

Insert the reality that The Professor (Álvaro Morte) considers Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) is lifeless to the equation and it appears unbelievably unlikely they can make it from the Bank of Spain living.

Since the trailer is dissected by fans as to what will occur one believes they have discovered a spoiler concerning the Professor.

The Professor stays out the prosecution, providing an excess set of eyes within CCTV and helping negotiate with law enforcement.

The Professor was seen since it seemed Lisbon was taken in the forests crying.

Fans understand from the trailer she’s quite much alive and will be taken to Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) – likely to be interrogated.

Regrettably, The Professor does not appear to understand that as Gandía (José Manuel Poga) appears set to cut off of their robbers communicating with their”guardian angel”, fans can see his head within the lender.

A moment was seen by 1 fan in the trailer that traces the robbers will be joined by The Professor inside.

A black boot could be seen stomping on the floor like going into the building.

Fans on Reddit are sure together with the other showing they saw him at the trailer, it’s The Professor.

Redditor veepee06 shared with a snapshot of this boot with the query: “Why do I believe, the professor could go into the bank of Spain?”

Another responded: “About the trailer, you can view him Marseilles entering the lender.”

A third seemed keen to find The Professor within the lender to shake up things.

“That might cool and distinct than previous seasons,” they submitted.

Fans believe Nairobi’s destiny has been exercised by them.

From the clip, she could be seen being ready for the operation she’s envisioned waking whilst coated in blood afterward.

Fans rushed to remark on the present time, certain it signifies that she will endure.

“Getting my hopes up! That’s not something or her breath. Especially after the horizontal beeping noise at the end of the trailer,” one buff.

Another added. Are they attempting to spoil their very own display?”

“I don’t understand but I love Nairobi here. She’s a character she’s the soft side. I expect she will die because she is my favorite!” The trailer was commented on by a third.

Cash Heist year 4 drops Netflix on April 3.