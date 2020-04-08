Money Heist season 4: Release date and remember new documentary storyline

- Advertisement -

This is War, Acting Accidentally … is this profanity coincidence of the professor coincidental or concluding? Speaking beyond the boundaries of the series, the words should be relevant, even relevant. Is the battle of money heist with an outsider only? Even with yourself! The series, which spanned four seasons around robbery, brings back thousands of friendships, hostility, emotional turmoil. Everything that needs to be done to make Antihero-Saga impressive, is all in this series. When the professor and his team members break the resistance, the viewer is worried that if someone dies, the tears don’t mean … Season four, there’s more to play. But before this season’s critics go, the rest of the episodes need a recap.

Professor alias Sergio alias Salva prepares the team for the Royal Mint Loot in Spain. Each member has an X-factor. A team of strangers gradually became a family. No one knows anyone’s real name. Tokyo, Rio, Nairobi, Denver, Helsinki, Oslo, Berlin … they are known by name. Yet they are shoulder to shoulder in danger. Again, they do not hesitate to look at each other’s guns when needed. Each season brings a mixture of emotional conflict and subtle emotions. The professor who suggested not to love getting involved with the investigating inspector of the Haist.

The third season ended with a strong start. From there, the fourth season spread. The members of the Highstad team are on the verge of bankruptcy in Spain. On the outside, Professor and Lisbon, in a psychologically disturbed state. No one knows whether the current investigating team has executed the former police inspector. As in previous episodes, the thieves and policemen are here too. Professor Sympathy-Trumpcard has garnered him a handful of fans. Those husbands are backing HiSt after Salvador Dali’s mask outside the bank. But all this is insignificant. Once the white rice comes out, then the black one. The episode’s episode breaks with tension. What happened to Nairobi after being shot? Could the professor rescue Lisbon? It is not desirable to have this formula in writing.

In each season, the main characters are hit by some kind of side character. Here is where the investigating officer Alicia (Najwa Nimri) took the place, what a mess! Straight says, “Shoot first, ask questions after that.” He again looks up at the coffin body of the Highest member.

No one knows when the pressure is going to crush Uzi. Like Gandy (Jose Manuel), the character has developed suspense.

The way the series is progressing may have ended in the fifth season. The last episode of the fourth season made it to the climax land. Even if ‘Money High’ is over, its characters will remain. The series’ narrators Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), Nairobi (Alba Flores), Lisbon or Raquel (Ateneo Ateneo) and the professor (Alvaro Murray) are all so alive that they feel nothing but character. Viewers will undoubtedly miss the character of Berlin (Pedro Alonso). But he has made an appearance throughout the flashback this season.

The Spanish name for the series ‘Money Hist’ is La Casa de Papel. Which means ‘The House of Paper’. Such a house and its inhabitants are a dream. There is also a gap in the fictional story about them. But in the thriller, the pace and the actors are not all that eye-catching in Munshiya. Do not see the logic in the imaginary world! Now, wait for the next season of ‘Bela Chao’ tune …