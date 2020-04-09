Money Heist Season 4: AKA La Casa De Papel Has Provided Wonderful Characters Different From One Another

- Advertisement -

Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel has provided us some wonderful characters that are extremely different from one another. It has the ability and their quality that’s attracted to the audience. When it’s that the Professor (Álvaro Morte), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Nairobi (Alba Flores) or another personality, fans can clarify in documents why they are their favorite.

Talking Berlin he’s among the folks within the set. Berlin enables you to disgust with his actions and he is adored by you for how he speaks, understanding and his enthusiasm. He is not revealed as a man in La Casa de Papel and all the Professor lovers vote.

The celebrity has responded to people’s respect towards his personality. From the Netflix documentary’Money Heist: The Phenomenon‘,” Pedro Alonso stated, “People will need to get their heads checked. I am convinced he is not the character you’d like your daughter to wed.”

Show’s founder Álex Pina stated, “Someone said,’This character does not belong in our period, you ought to take him from this series’. I stated I’d no intention of carrying him. He is a misogynist, a narcissist and a psychopath in lots of ways, but we might have a personality such as that in the show along with the audience may freely choose whose side they are on, right?”

What do you need to say about the ideas of Pedro? Can you enjoy Money Heist? Tell us in the comments below.