Money heist season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot and a better storyline

When Netflix drops fresh episodes for a few of its latest series such as Cash Heist, social websites begin buzzing. That is what happened when the series returned inducing fans throughout the world to fear, shout, as we all saw and mourn collectively out of our spaces.

Cash Heist/La Casa de Papel drove the narrative to a woods, on the street, and to a dark place this year, causing fans to applaud their new preferred personalities and hate their preferred villains.

Over 1 match the latter’s function, along with there was a conversation sparked on websites about which antagonist is the most despised of the season.

Take your choice, because it is a toss-up involving Inspector Alicia Sierra, Gandía, and Arturo (aka Arturito). Palermo cut too but he was outranked by these three and everyone is vile in her or his manner.

Arturo is reviled for obvious reasons

Fans continue to be mad that his way slithered to the lender. Following the Royal Mint heist, he built a profession as a motivational speaker that was fraudulent. In an attempt to boost his self and hero complicated that was warped, he added himself into the harvest of hostages.

This time he turned who medication girls assault them whenever they are unconscious and hostages. He provoked hot-tempered Denver to strike him and tormented Stockholm. The creative team behind Cash Heist clarifies Arturo as deplorable.

On Twitter, commenters united in their hatred for him. 1 user composed, “Arturo, please only die in event 1 of Money Heist section 4. I am tired of visiting your bothersome s*** face”

Another extra, “I believe we could all concur that Arturo at Money Heist is certainly the worst personality in life.”

And one enthusiastic user composed, “The true celebrity in Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) isn’t Alicia Sierra, maybe not Alfonso Prieto however, its the f****** rapist, Arturo Roman. Iwan at burning him alive.”

There are a large number of Reddit opinions and tweets questioning Arturito is living.

Alicia Sierra, cold-hearted lawbreaker

She’s among the inspectors on the drive, and also her period of tears did nothing to win fans more.

Alicia is smug chilly and horrible, and after viewing her trudge down streets following the Professor, under bridges, and into a tube for a smoking woman about to give birth, audiences are currently calling her mad.

She is fine with bullying Antoñanzas, breaking the law, and torturing people. Lisbon, together with lovers, considers Alicia is a sociopath. Tweets similar to this 1 up her up with Arturo, Gandía, and Palermo as the most despised character — in Spanish and English.

Remarks like”She is awful like pizza with pineapple,” I hate her,” are over Twitter and Reddit, however, a few fans believe she will defect over to the Professor’s team. Do not trust her.

Gandía is brutal

Is he at the number one place because of the most hated character of this season?

But Arturo and Gandía are tied. Some fans argue that although Gandía is awful, he’s only after his job’s responsibilities. But a number desiring him dead and are contrary to the killer, tagging him a monster.



About Reddit, there is talk of Gandía having a lot of storyline armor, very similar to Dre and Tariq at Power. Did the safety hitman endure shootouts? How long can Professor need him alive? Tokyo, Helsinki, and Bogota need a bit of him.

Fans need him a season to avenge the departure of Nairobi. Gone! However, of who is the worst in the event, it a draw between Arturito and him.

Binge-watch La Casa de Papel/Money Heist currently on Netflix.