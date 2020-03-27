Home TV Show Money Heist part 4: Will the new Part be the last?
Money Heist part 4: Will the new Part be the last?

By- Manish yadav
Money Heist fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of La Casa de Papel since season three was released. That the show is almost upon us, some audiences are worried it might be the last outing for the struck.

Can Money Heist part 4 be the final year?

Money Heist’s collection will bring up the set to an end once it starts on April 3 in year three.

Viewers will recall how part three watched the gang break into the Bank of Spain for the last heist to save Rio (played with Miguel Herran).

Things didn’t go as planned as they found themselves without a way of escape at danger.

This is the point where the tune is set to pick up as audiences find out if there’s a hope for the characters that are treasured.

The future of this show hasn’t yet been verified, but there’ve been a few hints Once this has aired.

Netflix hasn’t made a statement and past.

Although, quite a few books that are Spanish have been imagining how the show could continue on the previous part.

Under Bumper, series will start filming in the forthcoming months, and five and four have been greenlit.

The book reports like parts four and three, and they are intended to be taken.

This includes the following manager of global articles for Spain and Latin America on Netflix, and Paco Ramos talked about his dreams for its future to the book in 2018.

In this interview, he also advised Bluper how they intend to have additional seasons of this series”if it moves well.”

He explained: “we would like to make the very best Spanish series ever produced, the best show concerning the psychological and the magnificent and we’re still there turning around the issues.”

There have been rumors In addition to the string of the struck.

According to the Europa Press, this was shown by executive producer Jesús Colmenar.

He explained: “It’s been suggested to create a spin-off of this sequence ”

But he maintained tight-lipped about this could concentrate on, including”that advice will cost us our own lives.”

He added: “Each of the figures has a fantastic spin-off. They’ve gained so much power you could practically do one of every”.

It appears there might be more Money Heist on the horizon, although nothing has been verified about this.

Meanwhile, fans will have to contend on Netflix with the launching of the year.

According to the giant that is streaming, the venture will pick up where audiences left with the figures.

The synopsis reads “La casa de papel Component 4 starts at madness: the professor (Álvaro Morte) believes that Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) has been implemented, Rio and Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) have blown an army tank, and Nairobi (Alba Flores) is fighting between life and death.

“The group is going through one of its toughest moments, and the increase of an enemy among its positions will place the heist in severe threat.”

Release

Money Heist Part 4 drops Netflix on April 3.

