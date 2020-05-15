Home TV Show Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) season 5, Release Date, Cast, Plot,...
TV Show

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) season 5, Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Lots more

By- Ajit Kumar
La Casa De Papel, Season 5, here are the upgrades which you are seeking beginning Release Date, Cast, and lot more.

The Winner of Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards La Casa De Papel ( The House of Paper) also quite famous as Money Heist and been on the fan’s favorite list as the time it has captured their attention.

Awaited: Release Date

On April 6th, 2018 coming onscreen on December 20, 2017, accompanied by this season’s release with the first season. The third and fourth part came up as a combination of 16 episodes was released on July 19, 2019, and April 3, 2020, respectively.

In 2018, it hits also the most-watched at Netflix and the graph of this most-watched series that is Non-English.

Fans can simply not wait to exactly what happens of The Professor and his group, but the coming of the Season equals a lot of wait as of now because the season has been released a couple of days back.

Netflix has not made any official announcements concerning the launch but Yes it’s speculated that we might see the season by the end of 2021. The blame for a delay will simply go on COVID-19.

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Herrán as Rio, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin in lead roles. Nairobi got murdered using a headshot, and thus don’t expect her to come back 5 of Money Heist.

Money Heist Season 5 Trailer

Netflix hasn’t released any trailer for the season of Money Heist. This article will be updated by us whenever the trailer is released. Meanwhile, you may enjoy watching the preview of Money Heist Season 4.

What’s going to happen in Money Heist Season 5?

Money Heist Season 4 ended in a cliffhanger scenario and heist is still taking place at Bank of Spain. Fans can expect to see Alicia Sierra might join Professor’s gang at the money heist as she’s been betrayed by the officers and government who used her as a scapegoat. Additionally, fans can expect to find a few more deaths in the upcoming season such as Palermo and Helsinki. Gang takes away the gold in Money Heist season 5 and will complete the Heist.

Ajit Kumar

