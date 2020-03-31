Home TV Show Modern Family: Ariel Winter keeps busy during coronavirus pandemic
TV Show

Modern Family: Ariel Winter keeps busy during coronavirus pandemic

By- Raman Kumar
Ariel Winter was taking some measures amid the coronavirus pandemic that is developing

However, because she has to work on a job, the Modern Family celebrity appears to be breaking quarantine.

She was seen toting a camera gear.

Staying occupied: Monday, Ariel Winter was seen toting some camera gear, Luke Benward

The 22-year-old sported all black with a set of black leather booties and jeans at a.

She also carried a camera because she left the studio helped 24, Benward, loading.

Ariel has starred Modern Family since the daughter Alex Dunphy.

She is now being showcased on the show’ 11th and final season, which broadcasts its premiere.

Back in black: The sported at a with jeans and a set of black leather booties

Vibes: She also carried a camera because she left the studio and aided 24, Benward, load

ABC announced that it might send off the series with a documentary in style.

The special will include footage moving into the shows from 2009 back from the period.

The series has won an Emmys, including five benefits for Outstanding Comedy Series.

That shooting Modern Family is completed, Ariel has plenty of time to space at home after the shelter-in-place arrangement on March 20 of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

She discovered ways to occupy herself, though she has been in a position to break-up at home with a few excursions for services.

Also Read:  The Plot Against America At the moment on HBO
Also Read:  Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Rumors About Release?
Raman Kumar
