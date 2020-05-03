MOB PSYCHO 100 SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, PLOT LINE AND LATEST INFORMATION

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Mob Psycho can be considered as one of the best anime adaptation of any manga series. Surely the cast and crew members at Bones studios have done an amazing job.

Mob Psycho Season 3 will happen as the story was left incomplete in season 2. The recent finale of the Mob Psycho Season 2 was amazing and epic; fans are eagerly excited for the third season now.

STORY PLOT:

Mob Psycho Season 3 storyline will be based on the manga chapters as the main source material, and the best part is that it is already a complete story. The manga series of Mob Psycho finished its run with Chapter 101 in 2017 with a proper ending.

RELEASE DATE:

Mob Psycho Season 3 will most probably happen this year. The animation studio is busy with so many other projects. A 2020 release for the next season of Mob Psycho seems impossible.

TRAILER:

The trailer of season 3 is not officially out now. To get brief information about season 2, click on the link below.