Mob Psycho 100 season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Necessary Updates Here

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release date, cast, trailer and all other details you need to know about.

Dishanto Dasgupta

2nd May 2020, 11:30 am IST

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 : About the series and Plot

Mob Psycho is a Japanese, famous manga anime which is loved by its fans every time. It is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, written by Hiroshi Seko and Kenji Kawai composes the music of the series above. Bones has produced its Anime series. At first, the critics and the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 viewers didn’t expect the previous seasons of this series to be so exciting, but as its story is so fantastic and characters are so outstanding therefore it’s popularity has increased. It is about a middle school boy named Kageyama who is popularly known as the Mob due to his forgetful nature. He has psychic powers within himself and works for Reign, where the later mentioned person also possesses some supernatural powers.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 : Release Date

The Mob Psycho is supposed to be premiered in the year 2021 and is going to be released in Japan at first. The series is expected to get a launch around April 2021. Unfortunately, as the ongoing COVID 19 disease has jeopardized the production of tv shows and movies, the upcoming season may take a bit more time to get released.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 : Trailer

The trailer is expected to release some days before the premiere of the new season of Mob Psycho. Though there is no such official update concerning its release, some estimation says that it might release in February or march in the year 2021.