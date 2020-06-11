Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Alternative Arrangement Here

- Advertisement -

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3

Mob Psycho 100 is a Japanese manga series full of action-comedy and supernatural activities. The series is written and illustrated by ONE.

ONE is the pseudonym for a manga artist who is best known for his manga series “One Punch Man.”

The anime adaption of the manga series has been adapted by Bones—the two seasons of the series aired from January to April of the years 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The show has been highly appreciated for its graphic style and characters. And indeed, I received mostly positive reviews. It is one of the best manga series, with around 1.6 million copies in circulation.

The series is available on Tokyo MX, Yomiuri TV, BS Fuji, and on the English networks such as Adult Swim (Toonami) and Animax. Indeed, the series is also available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date

The series is now renewed for a third season. The series was going to be released this year i.e., 2020. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been postponed.

The series is now expected to be released in the early months of 2021. But we don’t have an exact date yet. We don’t even have a trailer yet.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Characte r

According to our sources, some new characters are added in the third season. A new character named Haruki Amakusa and a demon named Hyakki will be seen.

The plot of Season 3

The series follows Shigeo Kageyama, a schoolboy often called as Mob. He has immense powers of his sixth sense of psychic power. And to handle these powers, he spends most of his time under an emotional shackle.

Trying to control his abilities and his extreme wish of living a normal life, he has to face several incidents. After losing his powers, he gets into a sentimental shackle. With the mind-blowing finals of the season 2, season 3 is expected to be super exciting.

Meanwhile, the officials have kept the fans in suspense about the plot of season 3 yet. Maybe season 3 is still under production, and that’s why we don’t have any updates yet.